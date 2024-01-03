Ondrej Palat will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals play on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Palat against the Capitals, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ondrej Palat vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat has averaged 15:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

In five of 35 games this season, Palat has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 35 games this season, Palat has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Palat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 35 games played.

Palat has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Palat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Palat Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 5 14 Points 0 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.