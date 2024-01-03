Ondrej Palat Game Preview: Devils vs. Capitals - January 3
Ondrej Palat will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals play on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Palat against the Capitals, we have plenty of info to help.
Ondrej Palat vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Devils vs Capitals Game Info
|Devils vs Capitals Prediction
|Devils vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Capitals Player Props
Palat Season Stats Insights
- Palat has averaged 15:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).
- In five of 35 games this season, Palat has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In 13 of 35 games this season, Palat has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Palat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 35 games played.
- Palat has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Palat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Palat Stats vs. the Capitals
- The Capitals have conceded 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|35
|Games
|5
|14
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|0
