Will Pontus Holmberg Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 3?
On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Pontus Holmberg going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Pontus Holmberg score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Holmberg stats and insights
- Holmberg is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- Holmberg has no points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Holmberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|9:56
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|9:12
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:00
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:26
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|6:52
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
