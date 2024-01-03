On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Pontus Holmberg going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Pontus Holmberg score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Holmberg stats and insights

Holmberg is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Holmberg has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Holmberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:42 Home L 3-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:56 Home W 7-0 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:00 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:26 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:48 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:55 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:01 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:52 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

