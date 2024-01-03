Providence vs. Seton Hall January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) face a fellow Big East team, the Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET and is available via Fox Sports 1.
Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Providence Players to Watch
- Devin Carter: 16.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Bryce Hopkins: 16.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Oduro: 13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Ticket Gaines: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Garwey Dual: 4.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Kadary Richmond: 15.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaden Bediako: 10.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Dre Davis: 13.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Al-Amir Dawes: 12.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Providence vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Providence Rank
|Providence AVG
|Seton Hall AVG
|Seton Hall Rank
|50th
|77.3
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|207th
|71.0
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|42nd
|28th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|35.1
|162nd
|35th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|70th
|14.6
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
