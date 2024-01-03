The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) face a fellow Big East team, the Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET and is available via Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Providence Players to Watch

Devin Carter: 16.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

16.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Bryce Hopkins: 16.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Oduro: 13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Ticket Gaines: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Garwey Dual: 4.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Kadary Richmond: 15.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaden Bediako: 10.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

10.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Dre Davis: 13.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Al-Amir Dawes: 12.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Providence vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Providence Rank Providence AVG Seton Hall AVG Seton Hall Rank 50th 77.3 Points Scored 68.4 266th 207th 71.0 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 28th 38.1 Rebounds 35.1 162nd 35th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 266th 6.6 3pt Made 5.8 324th 70th 14.6 Assists 12.2 249th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.