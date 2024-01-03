Wednesday's game between the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-3, 0-0 A-10) and the Rhode Island Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10) at Thomas F. Ryan Center has a projected final score of 76-68 based on our computer prediction, with Saint Joseph's (PA) securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rhode Island vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kingston, Rhode Island

Kingston, Rhode Island Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rhode Island vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 76, Rhode Island 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Rhode Island vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Joseph's (PA) (-8.1)

Saint Joseph's (PA) (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Rhode Island is 5-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Saint Joseph's (PA)'s 8-3-0 ATS record. The Rams have a 7-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hawks have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the past 10 contests, Rhode Island has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Saint Joseph's (PA) has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Rhode Island Performance Insights

The Rams score 72.8 points per game (235th in college basketball) and give up 72.2 (211th in college basketball) for a +7 scoring differential overall.

Rhode Island prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.4 boards. It is grabbing 38.8 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.4 per contest.

Rhode Island hits 5.9 three-pointers per game (308th in college basketball) at a 34.5% rate (138th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 per contest its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Rams rank 219th in college basketball with 93.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 252nd in college basketball defensively with 92.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Rhode Island has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.8 per game (269th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.6 (342nd in college basketball).

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights

The Hawks are outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game, with a +172 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.9 points per game (115th in college basketball) and give up 64.7 per contest (47th in college basketball).

Saint Joseph's (PA) averages 38.1 rebounds per game (121st in college basketball) while allowing 35.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

Saint Joseph's (PA) connects on 11.4 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in college basketball) while shooting 37.1% from deep (53rd in college basketball). It is making 2.9 more threes than its opponents, who drain 8.5 per game at 29.5%.

Saint Joseph's (PA) wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 11.3 (137th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.