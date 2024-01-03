Wednesday's A-10 slate includes the Rhode Island Rams (5-6, 0-0 A-10) against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-2, 0-0 A-10), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rhode Island vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Zek Montgomery: 12.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden House: 13.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Luis Kortright: 9.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK David Fuchs: 7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeremy Foumena: 6.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Erik Reynolds II: 17.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Rasheer Fleming: 10.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Lynn Greer III: 11.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Xzayvier Brown: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Cameron Brown: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Rhode Island vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison

Rhode Island Rank Rhode Island AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank 251st 72.1 Points Scored 75.8 166th 193rd 71.5 Points Allowed 63.3 28th 88th 38.8 Rebounds 37.6 142nd 149th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 8.4 241st 309th 5.9 3pt Made 11.1 4th 192nd 13.4 Assists 16.5 45th 251st 12.7 Turnovers 11.8 181st

