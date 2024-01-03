Rhode Island vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's A-10 slate includes the Rhode Island Rams (5-6, 0-0 A-10) against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-2, 0-0 A-10), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Rhode Island vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Zek Montgomery: 12.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden House: 13.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luis Kortright: 9.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- David Fuchs: 7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremy Foumena: 6.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Erik Reynolds II: 17.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rasheer Fleming: 10.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Lynn Greer III: 11.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Xzayvier Brown: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cameron Brown: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Rhode Island vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison
|Rhode Island Rank
|Rhode Island AVG
|Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
|251st
|72.1
|Points Scored
|75.8
|166th
|193rd
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|63.3
|28th
|88th
|38.8
|Rebounds
|37.6
|142nd
|149th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|241st
|309th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|11.1
|4th
|192nd
|13.4
|Assists
|16.5
|45th
|251st
|12.7
|Turnovers
|11.8
|181st
