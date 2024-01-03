Wednesday's contest that pits the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-3, 0-0 A-10) against the Rhode Island Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10) at Thomas F. Ryan Center has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Joseph's (PA), who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

According to our computer prediction, Saint Joseph's (PA) should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 145.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kingston, Rhode Island

Kingston, Rhode Island Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center

Thomas F. Ryan Center Line: Saint Joseph's (PA) -5.5

Saint Joseph's (PA) -5.5 Point Total: 145.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 76, Rhode Island 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island

Pick ATS: Saint Joseph's (PA) (-5.5)



Saint Joseph's (PA) (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Saint Joseph's (PA) has an 8-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Rhode Island, who is 5-6-0 ATS. The Hawks have gone over the point total in five games, while Rams games have gone over seven times. The two teams score 150.7 points per game, 5.2 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Rhode Island has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights

The Hawks have a +172 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. They're putting up 77.9 points per game to rank 112th in college basketball and are allowing 64.7 per contest to rank 46th in college basketball.

The 38.1 rebounds per game Saint Joseph's (PA) averages rank 119th in the nation, and are 2.2 more than the 35.9 its opponents pull down per contest.

Saint Joseph's (PA) hits 11.4 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents (8.5). It is shooting 37.1% from deep (53rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.5%.

The Hawks average 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (104th in college basketball), and allow 82.0 points per 100 possessions (31st in college basketball).

Saint Joseph's (PA) has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.3 per game (137th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.9 (118th in college basketball).

Rhode Island Performance Insights

The Rams score 72.8 points per game (233rd in college basketball) and allow 72.2 (211th in college basketball) for a +7 scoring differential overall.

Rhode Island ranks 93rd in the nation at 38.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 more than the 33.4 its opponents average.

Rhode Island makes 5.9 three-pointers per game (307th in college basketball) at a 34.5% rate (133rd in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 per contest its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Rhode Island has committed 3.2 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (271st in college basketball) while forcing 9.6 (343rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.