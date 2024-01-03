The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-3, 0-0 A-10) are traveling to face the Rhode Island Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10) for a contest between A-10 rivals at Thomas F. Ryan Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN+

Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights

The Hawks make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 94th.

The 77.9 points per game the Hawks put up are 5.7 more points than the Rams allow (72.2).

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 7-2 when scoring more than 72.2 points.

Rhode Island Stats Insights

The Rams have shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

This season, Rhode Island has a 6-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37.5% from the field.

The Rams are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 234th.

The Rams' 72.8 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 64.7 the Hawks allow.

Rhode Island has a 5-3 record when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Joseph's (PA) posted 75.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.8 more points than it averaged in road games (72.0).

Defensively the Hawks were better in home games last season, ceding 70.8 points per game, compared to 75.5 on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Saint Joseph's (PA) fared better in home games last season, draining 9.9 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Rhode Island scored 68.1 points per game last season, 3.5 more than it averaged away (64.6).

At home, the Rams conceded 71.0 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.1.

Rhode Island knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than away (5.6) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.9%) than on the road (32.6%).

Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Iona W 83-58 UBS Arena 12/21/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 89-82 TD Arena 12/29/2023 Loyola (MD) W 97-56 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 1/3/2024 @ Rhode Island - Thomas F. Ryan Center 1/10/2024 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena 1/13/2024 Loyola Chicago - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule