The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-3, 0-0 A-10) are traveling to face the Rhode Island Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10) for a contest between A-10 rivals at Thomas F. Ryan Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights

  • The Hawks make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • Saint Joseph's (PA) is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 94th.
  • The 77.9 points per game the Hawks put up are 5.7 more points than the Rams allow (72.2).
  • Saint Joseph's (PA) is 7-2 when scoring more than 72.2 points.

Rhode Island Stats Insights

  • The Rams have shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
  • This season, Rhode Island has a 6-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37.5% from the field.
  • The Rams are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 234th.
  • The Rams' 72.8 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 64.7 the Hawks allow.
  • Rhode Island has a 5-3 record when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Saint Joseph's (PA) posted 75.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.8 more points than it averaged in road games (72.0).
  • Defensively the Hawks were better in home games last season, ceding 70.8 points per game, compared to 75.5 on the road.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Saint Joseph's (PA) fared better in home games last season, draining 9.9 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Rhode Island scored 68.1 points per game last season, 3.5 more than it averaged away (64.6).
  • At home, the Rams conceded 71.0 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.1.
  • Rhode Island knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than away (5.6) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.9%) than on the road (32.6%).

Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Iona W 83-58 UBS Arena
12/21/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 89-82 TD Arena
12/29/2023 Loyola (MD) W 97-56 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
1/3/2024 @ Rhode Island - Thomas F. Ryan Center
1/10/2024 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena
1/13/2024 Loyola Chicago - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Delaware L 67-56 UBS Arena
12/21/2023 New Hampshire L 81-71 Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/30/2023 Northeastern W 82-71 Thomas F. Ryan Center
1/3/2024 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Thomas F. Ryan Center
1/9/2024 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
1/13/2024 UMass - Thomas F. Ryan Center

