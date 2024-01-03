How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-3, 0-0 A-10) are traveling to face the Rhode Island Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10) for a contest between A-10 rivals at Thomas F. Ryan Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights
- The Hawks make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- Saint Joseph's (PA) is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 94th.
- The 77.9 points per game the Hawks put up are 5.7 more points than the Rams allow (72.2).
- Saint Joseph's (PA) is 7-2 when scoring more than 72.2 points.
Rhode Island Stats Insights
- The Rams have shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- This season, Rhode Island has a 6-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37.5% from the field.
- The Rams are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 234th.
- The Rams' 72.8 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 64.7 the Hawks allow.
- Rhode Island has a 5-3 record when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Saint Joseph's (PA) posted 75.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.8 more points than it averaged in road games (72.0).
- Defensively the Hawks were better in home games last season, ceding 70.8 points per game, compared to 75.5 on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, Saint Joseph's (PA) fared better in home games last season, draining 9.9 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Rhode Island scored 68.1 points per game last season, 3.5 more than it averaged away (64.6).
- At home, the Rams conceded 71.0 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.1.
- Rhode Island knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than away (5.6) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.9%) than on the road (32.6%).
Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Iona
|W 83-58
|UBS Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 89-82
|TD Arena
|12/29/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 97-56
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Rhode Island
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|1/13/2024
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Delaware
|L 67-56
|UBS Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Hampshire
|L 81-71
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/30/2023
|Northeastern
|W 82-71
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|1/3/2024
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|1/13/2024
|UMass
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
