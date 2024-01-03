The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-3, 0-0 A-10) hit the road in A-10 play against the Rhode Island Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hawks are favored by 6.5 points in the game. The point total is 145.5 for the matchup.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Joseph's (PA) -6.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Rhode Island Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Hawks have compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread.

Rhode Island has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s .727 ATS win percentage (8-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Rhode Island's .455 mark (5-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Joseph's (PA) 4 36.4% 77.9 150.7 64.7 136.9 145.5 Rhode Island 7 63.6% 72.8 150.7 72.2 136.9 141.3

Additional Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Rhode Island Insights & Trends

The Hawks average 5.7 more points per game (77.9) than the Rams give up (72.2).

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 6-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall when scoring more than 72.2 points.

The Rams put up an average of 72.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 64.7 the Hawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.7 points, Rhode Island is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Joseph's (PA) 8-3-0 6-2 5-6-0 Rhode Island 5-6-0 1-3 7-4-0

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Rhode Island 10-6 Home Record 7-9 4-7 Away Record 1-10 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.1 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

