The San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) will be looking to build on an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. It airs at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
San Diego State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Aztecs have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
  • San Diego State is 7-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 263rd.
  • The 77.7 points per game the Aztecs average are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs give up (72.2).
  • San Diego State has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 72.2 points.

Fresno State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 48.3% from the field, 8.6% higher than the 39.7% the Aztecs' opponents have shot this season.
  • Fresno State is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 326th.
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 71.4 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 66.9 the Aztecs give up.
  • Fresno State has a 7-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.7 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

  • San Diego State is averaging 78.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 71.3 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Aztecs have played better at home this year, allowing 60.5 points per game, compared to 72.3 when playing on the road.
  • San Diego State is draining 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 32.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.9 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Fresno State scored 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.
  • At home, the Bulldogs allowed 60.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.2.
  • At home, Fresno State sunk 7.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (31.9%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Saint Katherine W 91-57 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga W 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center
1/3/2024 Fresno State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/9/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Portland State L 75-72 Save Mart Center
12/22/2023 @ San Francisco L 77-57 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/29/2023 @ San Diego W 71-67 Jenny Craig Pavilion
1/3/2024 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/6/2024 Nevada - Save Mart Center
1/13/2024 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium

