San Diego State vs. Fresno State January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5, 0-0 MWC) face a fellow MWC opponent, the San Diego State Aztecs (9-2, 0-0 MWC), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The game will begin at 10:30 PM ET and is available via Fox Sports 1.
San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Jaedon LeDee: 22.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Reese Waters: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Micah Parrish: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamont Butler: 7.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Saunders: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Hill: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 8.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Enoch Boakye: 8.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donavan Yap: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
San Diego State vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison
|San Diego State Rank
|San Diego State AVG
|Fresno State AVG
|Fresno State Rank
|125th
|77.5
|Points Scored
|72.7
|242nd
|83rd
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|72.2
|217th
|82nd
|39.0
|Rebounds
|34.3
|274th
|123rd
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|325th
|178th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.0
|222nd
|115th
|14.5
|Assists
|14.1
|145th
|73rd
|10.5
|Turnovers
|13.7
|314th
