The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5, 0-0 MWC) face a fellow MWC opponent, the San Diego State Aztecs (9-2, 0-0 MWC), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The game will begin at 10:30 PM ET and is available via Fox Sports 1.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jaedon LeDee: 22.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

22.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Reese Waters: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Micah Parrish: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lamont Butler: 7.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Elijah Saunders: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Fresno State Players to Watch

Isaiah Hill: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Eduardo Andre: 8.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Enoch Boakye: 8.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Xavier Dusell: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Donavan Yap: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison

San Diego State Rank San Diego State AVG Fresno State AVG Fresno State Rank 125th 77.5 Points Scored 72.7 242nd 83rd 66.9 Points Allowed 72.2 217th 82nd 39.0 Rebounds 34.3 274th 123rd 9.9 Off. Rebounds 6.9 325th 178th 7.5 3pt Made 7.0 222nd 115th 14.5 Assists 14.1 145th 73rd 10.5 Turnovers 13.7 314th

