For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Simon Benoit a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Benoit stats and insights

Benoit is yet to score through 21 games this season.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Benoit has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Benoit recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Kings 0 0 0 16:01 Away W 3-0 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:32 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:13 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:24 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 9-3 12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:11 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:43 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:56 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

