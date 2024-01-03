Will T.J. Brodie Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 3?
Can we anticipate T.J. Brodie scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will T.J. Brodie score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Brodie stats and insights
- Brodie is yet to score through 34 games this season.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- Brodie has zero points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 122 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Brodie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:37
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:24
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|21:38
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:36
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:27
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|23:19
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
