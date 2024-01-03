Will Timothy Liljegren Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 3?
On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Timothy Liljegren going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Timothy Liljegren score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Liljegren stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Liljegren scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
- Liljegren has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Liljegren's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Liljegren recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|19:30
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:22
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|23:30
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|4:49
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|L 4-1
Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
