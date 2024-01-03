In the upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Tyler Bertuzzi to light the lamp for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bertuzzi stats and insights

In six of 35 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 8.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 122 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bertuzzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Kings 2 0 2 16:04 Away W 3-0 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:35 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:02 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:37 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 3 0 3 17:16 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:04 Away W 7-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.