Will Tyler Toffoli Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 3?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Toffoli stats and insights
- Toffoli has scored in 11 of 35 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted six shots and scored two goals.
- Toffoli has picked up four goals and five assists on the power play.
- Toffoli's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Toffoli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|15:55
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|13:41
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|14:37
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|13:05
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:33
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.