The New Jersey Devils, with Tyler Toffoli, will be in action Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. If you're considering a bet on Toffoli against the Capitals, we have lots of info to help.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Toffoli has averaged 17:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

In Toffoli's 35 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 18 of 35 games this year, Toffoli has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Toffoli has posted an assist in a game 11 times this season in 35 games played, including multiple assists once.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 58.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Toffoli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 4 27 Points 5 15 Goals 2 12 Assists 3

