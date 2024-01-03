Tyler Toffoli Game Preview: Devils vs. Capitals - January 3
The New Jersey Devils, with Tyler Toffoli, will be in action Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. If you're considering a bet on Toffoli against the Capitals, we have lots of info to help.
Tyler Toffoli vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Devils vs Capitals Game Info
Toffoli Season Stats Insights
- In 35 games this season, Toffoli has averaged 17:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.
- In Toffoli's 35 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In 18 of 35 games this year, Toffoli has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.
- Toffoli has posted an assist in a game 11 times this season in 35 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Toffoli has an implied probability of 58.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 37% of Toffoli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Toffoli Stats vs. the Capitals
- The Capitals have given up 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's -16 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|35
|Games
|4
|27
|Points
|5
|15
|Goals
|2
|12
|Assists
|3
