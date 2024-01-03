Wednesday's contest between the Stanford Cardinal (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) and UCLA Bruins (6-7, 1-1 Pac-12) squaring off at Pauley Pavilion has a projected final score of 72-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Stanford, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on January 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UCLA vs. Stanford Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 72, UCLA 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UCLA vs. Stanford

Computer Predicted Spread: Stanford (-0.1)

Stanford (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

UCLA is 5-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Stanford's 6-5-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Bruins' games this season have hit the over, and eight of the Cardinal's games have gone over.

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins have a +65 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.0 points per game. They're putting up 67.2 points per game to rank 328th in college basketball and are giving up 62.2 per outing to rank 14th in college basketball.

The 36.4 rebounds per game UCLA averages rank 196th in college basketball, and are 5.2 more than the 31.2 its opponents grab per outing.

UCLA hits 4.6 three-pointers per game (353rd in college basketball), 3.1 fewer than its opponents (7.7).

The Bruins average 90.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (273rd in college basketball), and allow 84.0 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball).

UCLA forces 11.5 turnovers per game (227th in college basketball) while committing 11.5 (158th in college basketball action).

Stanford Performance Insights

The Cardinal's +53 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.8 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while giving up 75.3 per outing (281st in college basketball).

The 36.4 rebounds per game Stanford accumulates rank 196th in the nation. Their opponents record 36.3.

Stanford knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (46th in college basketball) while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc (42nd in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 8.1 per game at 33.1%.

Stanford has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 11.9 (197th in college basketball) while forcing 10.5 (308th in college basketball).

