The UCLA Bruins (6-7, 1-1 Pac-12) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing skid when taking on the Stanford Cardinal (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pauley Pavilion, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UCLA vs. Stanford Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCLA Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bruins have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have hit.
  • In games UCLA shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Bruins are the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinal sit at 192nd.
  • The Bruins average 67.2 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 75.3 the Cardinal allow.
  • When UCLA puts up more than 75.3 points, it is 2-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stanford Stats Insights

  • The Cardinal are shooting 48.5% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 39.3% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.
  • Stanford is 6-5 when it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Cardinal are the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 94th.
  • The Cardinal's 79.8 points per game are 17.6 more points than the 62.2 the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • Stanford is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UCLA scored 77.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.8 points per contest.
  • The Bruins surrendered 57.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 61.4 in away games.
  • When playing at home, UCLA made 0.9 more threes per game (6.6) than on the road (5.7). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to away from home (37.1%).

Stanford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Stanford scored 73.3 points per game last season, 4.1 more than it averaged away (69.2).
  • The Cardinal conceded fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than away (75.3) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Stanford drained fewer triples away (7.9 per game) than at home (9.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (36.6%) than at home (38.9%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Maryland L 69-60 Pauley Pavilion
12/28/2023 @ Oregon State W 69-62 Gill Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Oregon L 64-59 Matthew Knight Arena
1/3/2024 Stanford - Pauley Pavilion
1/6/2024 Cal - Pauley Pavilion
1/11/2024 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Stanford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ San Diego State L 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/29/2023 Arizona State L 76-73 Maples Pavilion
12/31/2023 Arizona W 100-82 Maples Pavilion
1/3/2024 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ USC - Galen Center
1/11/2024 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.