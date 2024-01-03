How to Watch UCLA vs. Stanford on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The UCLA Bruins (6-7, 1-1 Pac-12) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing skid when taking on the Stanford Cardinal (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pauley Pavilion, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
UCLA vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
UCLA Stats Insights
- This season, the Bruins have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have hit.
- In games UCLA shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Bruins are the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinal sit at 192nd.
- The Bruins average 67.2 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 75.3 the Cardinal allow.
- When UCLA puts up more than 75.3 points, it is 2-0.
Stanford Stats Insights
- The Cardinal are shooting 48.5% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 39.3% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.
- Stanford is 6-5 when it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
- The Cardinal are the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 94th.
- The Cardinal's 79.8 points per game are 17.6 more points than the 62.2 the Bruins allow to opponents.
- Stanford is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.
UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCLA scored 77.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.8 points per contest.
- The Bruins surrendered 57.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 61.4 in away games.
- When playing at home, UCLA made 0.9 more threes per game (6.6) than on the road (5.7). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to away from home (37.1%).
Stanford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Stanford scored 73.3 points per game last season, 4.1 more than it averaged away (69.2).
- The Cardinal conceded fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than away (75.3) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Stanford drained fewer triples away (7.9 per game) than at home (9.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (36.6%) than at home (38.9%) as well.
UCLA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Maryland
|L 69-60
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/28/2023
|@ Oregon State
|W 69-62
|Gill Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 64-59
|Matthew Knight Arena
|1/3/2024
|Stanford
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Cal
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|1/11/2024
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
Stanford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ San Diego State
|L 74-60
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/29/2023
|Arizona State
|L 76-73
|Maples Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|Arizona
|W 100-82
|Maples Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
