The UCLA Bruins (6-7, 1-1 Pac-12) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing skid when taking on the Stanford Cardinal (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pauley Pavilion, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UCLA vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCLA Stats Insights

This season, the Bruins have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have hit.

In games UCLA shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Bruins are the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinal sit at 192nd.

The Bruins average 67.2 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 75.3 the Cardinal allow.

When UCLA puts up more than 75.3 points, it is 2-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stanford Stats Insights

The Cardinal are shooting 48.5% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 39.3% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

Stanford is 6-5 when it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.

The Cardinal are the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 94th.

The Cardinal's 79.8 points per game are 17.6 more points than the 62.2 the Bruins allow to opponents.

Stanford is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCLA scored 77.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.8 points per contest.

The Bruins surrendered 57.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 61.4 in away games.

When playing at home, UCLA made 0.9 more threes per game (6.6) than on the road (5.7). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to away from home (37.1%).

Stanford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Stanford scored 73.3 points per game last season, 4.1 more than it averaged away (69.2).

The Cardinal conceded fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than away (75.3) last season.

Beyond the arc, Stanford drained fewer triples away (7.9 per game) than at home (9.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (36.6%) than at home (38.9%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/22/2023 Maryland L 69-60 Pauley Pavilion 12/28/2023 @ Oregon State W 69-62 Gill Coliseum 12/30/2023 @ Oregon L 64-59 Matthew Knight Arena 1/3/2024 Stanford - Pauley Pavilion 1/6/2024 Cal - Pauley Pavilion 1/11/2024 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Stanford Upcoming Schedule