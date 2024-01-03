UCLA vs. Stanford: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The UCLA Bruins (6-7, 1-1 Pac-12) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Stanford Cardinal (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pauley Pavilion, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. Stanford matchup.
UCLA vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
UCLA vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Stanford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-4.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|UCLA (-4.5)
|139.5
|-194
|+160
UCLA vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- UCLA is 5-7-1 ATS this season.
- The Bruins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 13 times this season.
- Stanford is 6-6-0 ATS this year.
- In the Cardinal's 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
UCLA Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12000
- UCLA is 46th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12000), much higher than its computer rankings (110th).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Bruins' national championship odds down from +3000 at the start of the season to +12000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 11th-biggest change.
- The implied probability of UCLA winning the national championship, based on its +12000 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.
Stanford Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- The Cardinal were +15000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
- Stanford's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.
