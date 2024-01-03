The Stanford Cardinal (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 squad, the UCLA Bruins (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pauley Pavilion. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UCLA vs. Stanford Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UCLA Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Sebastian Mack: 15.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Adem Bona: 12.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Lazar Stefanovic: 10.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dylan Andrews: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Will McClendon: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Maxime Raynaud: 14.6 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jared Bynum: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 7.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mike Jones: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Angel: 13.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCLA vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG Stanford AVG Stanford Rank
299th 68.5 Points Scored 80.4 69th
14th 61.3 Points Allowed 74.7 276th
189th 36.5 Rebounds 36.4 195th
149th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 6.6 344th
351st 4.7 3pt Made 9.3 48th
263rd 12.4 Assists 18.0 19th
166th 11.6 Turnovers 11.7 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.