UCLA vs. Stanford January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 squad, the UCLA Bruins (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pauley Pavilion. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UCLA vs. Stanford Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UCLA Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Sebastian Mack: 15.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adem Bona: 12.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 10.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Andrews: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will McClendon: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stanford Players to Watch
- Maxime Raynaud: 14.6 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 7.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Jones: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Angel: 13.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UCLA vs. Stanford Stat Comparison
|UCLA Rank
|UCLA AVG
|Stanford AVG
|Stanford Rank
|299th
|68.5
|Points Scored
|80.4
|69th
|14th
|61.3
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|276th
|189th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|36.4
|195th
|149th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|344th
|351st
|4.7
|3pt Made
|9.3
|48th
|263rd
|12.4
|Assists
|18.0
|19th
|166th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.7
|175th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.