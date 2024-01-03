The Stanford Cardinal (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 squad, the UCLA Bruins (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pauley Pavilion. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.

UCLA vs. Stanford Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

UCLA Players to Watch

Sebastian Mack: 15.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Adem Bona: 12.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 10.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Dylan Andrews: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Will McClendon: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Stanford Players to Watch

Maxime Raynaud: 14.6 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.6 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Jared Bynum: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 7.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 7.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Jones: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Angel: 13.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCLA vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG Stanford AVG Stanford Rank 299th 68.5 Points Scored 80.4 69th 14th 61.3 Points Allowed 74.7 276th 189th 36.5 Rebounds 36.4 195th 149th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 6.6 344th 351st 4.7 3pt Made 9.3 48th 263rd 12.4 Assists 18.0 19th 166th 11.6 Turnovers 11.7 175th

