The UCLA Bruins (6-7, 1-1 Pac-12) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Stanford Cardinal (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pauley Pavilion. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The point total in the matchup is 137.5.

UCLA vs. Stanford Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCLA -4.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCLA vs Stanford Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bruins have compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

This season, UCLA has won three of its four games when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Bruins.

Stanford's ATS record is 6-5-0 this year.

This season, the Cardinal have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Stanford has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UCLA vs. Stanford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCLA 2 18.2% 67.2 147 62.2 137.5 133.3 Stanford 9 81.8% 79.8 147 75.3 137.5 150.1

Additional UCLA vs Stanford Insights & Trends

The Bruins put up 8.1 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Cardinal give up (75.3).

The Cardinal score an average of 79.8 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 62.2 the Bruins allow to opponents.

Stanford is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall when it scores more than 62.2 points.

UCLA vs. Stanford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCLA 5-6-0 2-4 3-8-0 Stanford 6-5-0 2-1 8-3-0

UCLA vs. Stanford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCLA Stanford 17-0 Home Record 9-6 9-2 Away Record 2-8 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

