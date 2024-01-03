Wednesday's game that pits the USC Trojans (6-7, 0-2 Pac-12) against the California Golden Bears (4-9, 0-2 Pac-12) at Galen Center has a projected final score of 80-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of USC, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on January 3.

There is no line set for the matchup.

USC vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Galen Center

USC vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: USC 80, Cal 73

Spread & Total Prediction for USC vs. Cal

Computer Predicted Spread: USC (-7.4)

USC (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

USC's record against the spread this season is 4-6-0, while Cal's is 6-7-0. The Trojans have an 8-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Golden Bears have a record of 9-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 contests, USC is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall while Cal has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans have a +36 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 77.5 points per game to rank 123rd in college basketball and are allowing 74.8 per contest to rank 270th in college basketball.

The 36.7 rebounds per game USC averages rank 177th in the nation. Its opponents record 35.8 per outing.

USC connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (115th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.1 on average.

The Trojans rank 173rd in college basketball by averaging 95.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 241st in college basketball, allowing 91.9 points per 100 possessions.

USC loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 13.5 (311th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.4.

Cal Performance Insights

The Golden Bears put up 75.8 points per game (165th in college basketball) while allowing 77.4 per contest (316th in college basketball). They have a -20 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Cal comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. It pulls down 37.9 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.8.

Cal knocks down 8.7 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

Cal loses the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 12.5 (248th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.8.

