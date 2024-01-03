The California Golden Bears (4-9, 0-2 Pac-12) travel to face the USC Trojans (6-7, 0-2 Pac-12) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

USC vs. Cal Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

USC Stats Insights

This season, the Trojans have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have made.

USC is 3-4 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Trojans are the 177th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears rank 125th.

The Trojans put up just 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than the Golden Bears give up (77.4).

USC is 5-1 when scoring more than 77.4 points.

Cal Stats Insights

Cal has put together a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.7% from the field.

The Golden Bears are the 125th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at 122nd.

The Golden Bears' 75.8 points per game are only one more point than the 74.8 the Trojans allow.

Cal is 4-4 when allowing fewer than 77.5 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison

USC scores 82.2 points per game in home games, compared to 74.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Trojans are surrendering 72.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 79.5.

In home games, USC is draining 0.1 more threes per game (8.6) than in road games (8.5). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (35.4%).

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Cal averaged 3.9 more points per game at home (60.5) than on the road (56.6).

At home, the Golden Bears conceded 68.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.8.

At home, Cal made 5.5 treys per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (4.3). Cal's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.4%) than away (27.8%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 @ Alabama State W 79-59 Dunn-Oliver Acadome 12/28/2023 @ Oregon L 82-74 Matthew Knight Arena 12/30/2023 @ Oregon State L 86-70 Gill Coliseum 1/3/2024 Cal - Galen Center 1/6/2024 Stanford - Galen Center 1/10/2024 Washington State - Galen Center

Cal Upcoming Schedule