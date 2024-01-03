The California Golden Bears (4-9, 0-2 Pac-12) travel to face the USC Trojans (6-7, 0-2 Pac-12) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

USC vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
USC Stats Insights

  • This season, the Trojans have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have made.
  • USC is 3-4 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 177th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears rank 125th.
  • The Trojans put up just 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than the Golden Bears give up (77.4).
  • USC is 5-1 when scoring more than 77.4 points.

Cal Stats Insights

  • Cal has put together a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.7% from the field.
  • The Golden Bears are the 125th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at 122nd.
  • The Golden Bears' 75.8 points per game are only one more point than the 74.8 the Trojans allow.
  • Cal is 4-4 when allowing fewer than 77.5 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison

  • USC scores 82.2 points per game in home games, compared to 74.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
  • In 2023-24, the Trojans are surrendering 72.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 79.5.
  • In home games, USC is draining 0.1 more threes per game (8.6) than in road games (8.5). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (35.4%).

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Cal averaged 3.9 more points per game at home (60.5) than on the road (56.6).
  • At home, the Golden Bears conceded 68.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.8.
  • At home, Cal made 5.5 treys per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (4.3). Cal's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.4%) than away (27.8%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Alabama State W 79-59 Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/28/2023 @ Oregon L 82-74 Matthew Knight Arena
12/30/2023 @ Oregon State L 86-70 Gill Coliseum
1/3/2024 Cal - Galen Center
1/6/2024 Stanford - Galen Center
1/10/2024 Washington State - Galen Center

Cal Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 UCSD W 71-67 Haas Pavilion
12/29/2023 Arizona L 100-81 Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 Arizona State L 71-69 Haas Pavilion
1/3/2024 @ USC - Galen Center
1/6/2024 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
1/10/2024 Colorado - Haas Pavilion

