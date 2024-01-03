How to Watch USC vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The California Golden Bears (4-9, 0-2 Pac-12) travel to face the USC Trojans (6-7, 0-2 Pac-12) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
USC vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
USC Stats Insights
- This season, the Trojans have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have made.
- USC is 3-4 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 177th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears rank 125th.
- The Trojans put up just 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than the Golden Bears give up (77.4).
- USC is 5-1 when scoring more than 77.4 points.
Cal Stats Insights
- Cal has put together a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.7% from the field.
- The Golden Bears are the 125th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at 122nd.
- The Golden Bears' 75.8 points per game are only one more point than the 74.8 the Trojans allow.
- Cal is 4-4 when allowing fewer than 77.5 points.
USC Home & Away Comparison
- USC scores 82.2 points per game in home games, compared to 74.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Trojans are surrendering 72.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 79.5.
- In home games, USC is draining 0.1 more threes per game (8.6) than in road games (8.5). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (35.4%).
Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Cal averaged 3.9 more points per game at home (60.5) than on the road (56.6).
- At home, the Golden Bears conceded 68.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.8.
- At home, Cal made 5.5 treys per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (4.3). Cal's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.4%) than away (27.8%).
USC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Alabama State
|W 79-59
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|12/28/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 82-74
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 86-70
|Gill Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|Cal
|-
|Galen Center
|1/6/2024
|Stanford
|-
|Galen Center
|1/10/2024
|Washington State
|-
|Galen Center
Cal Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|UCSD
|W 71-67
|Haas Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Arizona
|L 100-81
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|Arizona State
|L 71-69
|Haas Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|1/6/2024
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|Colorado
|-
|Haas Pavilion
