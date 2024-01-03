The California Golden Bears (4-9, 0-2 Pac-12) travel to face the USC Trojans (6-7, 0-2 Pac-12) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the USC vs. Cal matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

USC vs. Cal Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

USC vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

USC vs. Cal Betting Trends

USC has compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trojans and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 13 times this season.

Cal has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Golden Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times this season.

USC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), USC is 26th in college basketball. It is far below that, 90th, according to computer rankings.

The Trojans were +3000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +6000, which is the 24th-biggest change in the country.

USC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

Cal Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Cal, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks much better (88th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (138th).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Golden Bears currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Cal has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

