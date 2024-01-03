USC vs. Cal January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 team, the USC Trojans (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Galen Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and is available via Pac-12 Network.
USC vs. Cal Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
USC Players to Watch
- Boogie Ellis: 19.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Isaiah Collier: 16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Joshua Morgan: 5.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.7 BLK
- DJ Rodman: 5.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Cal Players to Watch
- Fardaws Aimaq: 16.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jaylon Tyson: 19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jalen Cole: 16.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keonte Kennedy: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Grant Newell: 5.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
USC vs. Cal Stat Comparison
|USC Rank
|USC AVG
|Cal AVG
|Cal Rank
|104th
|78.5
|Points Scored
|76.0
|159th
|240th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|296th
|95th
|38.7
|Rebounds
|37.6
|142nd
|115th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|85th
|126th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|9.0
|64th
|127th
|14.4
|Assists
|11.6
|302nd
|295th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|12.3
|220th
