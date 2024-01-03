The California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 team, the USC Trojans (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Galen Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and is available via Pac-12 Network.

USC vs. Cal Game Information

USC Players to Watch

  • Boogie Ellis: 19.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Isaiah Collier: 16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Joshua Morgan: 5.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.7 BLK
  • DJ Rodman: 5.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cal Players to Watch

  • Fardaws Aimaq: 16.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jaylon Tyson: 19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jalen Cole: 16.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Keonte Kennedy: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Grant Newell: 5.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

USC vs. Cal Stat Comparison

USC Rank USC AVG Cal AVG Cal Rank
104th 78.5 Points Scored 76.0 159th
240th 73.1 Points Allowed 75.9 296th
95th 38.7 Rebounds 37.6 142nd
115th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 10.5 85th
126th 8.1 3pt Made 9.0 64th
127th 14.4 Assists 11.6 302nd
295th 13.3 Turnovers 12.3 220th

