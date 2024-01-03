The California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 team, the USC Trojans (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Galen Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and is available via Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

USC vs. Cal Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

USC Players to Watch

Boogie Ellis: 19.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Isaiah Collier: 16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kobe Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Joshua Morgan: 5.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.7 BLK

5.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.7 BLK DJ Rodman: 5.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Players to Watch

Fardaws Aimaq: 16.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Jaylon Tyson: 19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Jalen Cole: 16.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Keonte Kennedy: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Grant Newell: 5.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

USC vs. Cal Stat Comparison

USC Rank USC AVG Cal AVG Cal Rank 104th 78.5 Points Scored 76.0 159th 240th 73.1 Points Allowed 75.9 296th 95th 38.7 Rebounds 37.6 142nd 115th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 10.5 85th 126th 8.1 3pt Made 9.0 64th 127th 14.4 Assists 11.6 302nd 295th 13.3 Turnovers 12.3 220th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.