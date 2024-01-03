The California Golden Bears (4-9, 0-2 Pac-12) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the USC Trojans (6-7, 0-2 Pac-12) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Galen Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5.

USC vs. Cal Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Galen Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under USC -7.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

USC vs Cal Betting Records & Stats

The Trojans have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

USC has a record of 3-3 when it's favored by -350 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Trojans have a 77.8% chance to win.

Cal is 6-7-0 ATS this year.

The Golden Bears have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +260 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cal has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

USC vs. Cal Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total USC 5 50% 77.5 153.3 74.8 152.2 148.7 Cal 6 46.2% 75.8 153.3 77.4 152.2 144.8

Additional USC vs Cal Insights & Trends

The 77.5 points per game the Trojans average are only 0.1 more points than the Golden Bears allow (77.4).

USC is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 77.4 points.

The Golden Bears put up an average of 75.8 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 74.8 the Trojans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 74.8 points, Cal is 4-3 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

USC vs. Cal Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) USC 4-6-0 3-4 8-2-0 Cal 6-7-0 2-1 9-4-0

USC vs. Cal Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

USC Cal 15-2 Home Record 3-14 5-5 Away Record 0-12 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-12-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.5 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

