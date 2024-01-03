Washington County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Washington County, Wisconsin today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saint Francis High School at Living Word Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Jackson, WI
- Conference: Midwest Classic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.