In the upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on William Nylander to light the lamp for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

In 16 of 35 games this season, Nylander has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

He has six goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

He takes 4.3 shots per game, and converts 12.7% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Nylander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Kings 2 2 0 20:57 Away W 3-0 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 19:25 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:44 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 18:14 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:18 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:13 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 17:44 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 23:18 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 19:26 Away W 7-3

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

