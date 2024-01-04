Will Adam Ruzicka Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 4?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Adam Ruzicka find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Ruzicka stats and insights
- Ruzicka has scored in three of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Predators this season in two games (one shot).
- Ruzicka has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 116 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have two shutouts, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Ruzicka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:12
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|10:48
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|7:19
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:20
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|9:31
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:14
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:06
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:44
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Home
|L 4-2
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
