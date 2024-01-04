Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres will play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Bell Centre. Thinking about a bet on Tuch in the Sabres-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Alex Tuch vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Tuch Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Tuch has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 17:29 on the ice per game.

In seven of 31 games this season Tuch has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Tuch has a point in 15 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 11 of 31 games this year, Tuch has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Tuch hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Tuch going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tuch Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 125 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's -22 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 31 Games 4 24 Points 5 9 Goals 1 15 Assists 4

