Alexander Barabanov will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets meet at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Looking to bet on Barabanov's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alexander Barabanov vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Barabanov Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Barabanov has a plus-minus of -13, while averaging 14:59 on the ice per game.

Barabanov has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 18 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Barabanov has a point in six games this year through 18 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Barabanov has an assist in four of 18 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Barabanov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he goes over.

There is a 28.6% chance of Barabanov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barabanov Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 89 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+32) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 18 Games 4 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

