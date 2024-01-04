Will Alexander Romanov Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on January 4?
Can we expect Alexander Romanov finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders take on the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Romanov stats and insights
- Romanov has scored in three of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.
- Romanov has no points on the power play.
- Romanov averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 103 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Romanov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|25:12
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:27
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:23
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|24:40
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:18
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|24:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:54
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|22:49
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Home
|W 4-3
Islanders vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
