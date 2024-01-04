Can we expect Alexander Romanov finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders take on the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Romanov stats and insights

Romanov has scored in three of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

Romanov has no points on the power play.

Romanov averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 103 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Romanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 25:12 Away L 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:17 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:27 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:23 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:40 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:18 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:48 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:54 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 22:49 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:45 Home W 4-3

Islanders vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

