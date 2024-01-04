Will Andrew Mangiapane Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 4?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Andrew Mangiapane a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Mangiapane stats and insights
- In six of 36 games this season, Mangiapane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 12.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are giving up 116 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Mangiapane recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|14:29
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Flyers
|3
|0
|3
|17:38
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|10:10
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 6-5
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
