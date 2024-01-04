When the San Jose Sharks take on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Anthony Duclair score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

In six of 34 games this season, Duclair has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Duclair has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Duclair averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.7%.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 89 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:40 Home L 5-3 12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:21 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:58 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 15:21 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 4-1 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:50 Away L 5-4 SO

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

