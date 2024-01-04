Will Anthony Duclair Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 4?
When the San Jose Sharks take on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Anthony Duclair score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Duclair stats and insights
- In six of 34 games this season, Duclair has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Duclair has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- Duclair averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.7%.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 89 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Duclair recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/31/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:21
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:58
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|15:21
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|17:13
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|5:50
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Sharks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
