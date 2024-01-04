Anthony Duclair and the San Jose Sharks will play on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Winnipeg Jets. Prop bets for Duclair are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Anthony Duclair vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Duclair has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 14:22 on the ice per game.

Duclair has scored a goal in six of 34 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Duclair has a point in nine of 34 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Duclair has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 34 games played.

Duclair has an implied probability of 38.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 25.6% of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 89 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +32.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 34 Games 2 13 Points 1 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

