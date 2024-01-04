The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) aim to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The contest airs on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • Arizona has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at fifth.
  • The Wildcats score 92.3 points per game, 23.5 more points than the 68.8 the Buffaloes give up.
  • Arizona has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Buffaloes' 51.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (42.3%).
  • This season, Colorado has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes rank 149th.
  • The Buffaloes score an average of 84.2 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • Colorado is 11-2 when allowing fewer than 92.3 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Arizona posted 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did in away games (77.1).
  • When playing at home, the Wildcats allowed 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than when playing on the road (74.5).
  • When it comes to total threes made, Arizona performed worse in home games last season, making 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% clip in road games.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Colorado scored 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Buffaloes conceded 8.3 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than away (71.5).
  • Colorado sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (30.2%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-95 T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Stanford L 100-82 Maples Pavilion
1/4/2024 Colorado - McKale Center
1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center
1/13/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Utah Tech W 98-71 CU Events Center
12/29/2023 Washington W 73-69 CU Events Center
12/31/2023 Washington State W 74-67 CU Events Center
1/4/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center
1/6/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
1/10/2024 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

