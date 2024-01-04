Ashland County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Ashland County, Wisconsin, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ashland County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Butternut High School at South Shore High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Port Wing, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lac Courte Oreilles High School at Mellen Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Mellen, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.