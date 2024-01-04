The New York Rangers (25-10-1) are -400 on the moneyline to win when they host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-24-2), who have +310 odds, on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI.

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Betting Trends

New York's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 22 times.

The Rangers have been victorious in 20 of their 28 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (71.4%).

The Blackhawks have secured an upset victory in 10, or 28.6%, of the 35 games they have played while the underdog this season.

New York has had moneyline odds set at -400 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Chicago has yet to win as the underdog with odds of +310 or longer on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Blackhawks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Connor Bedard 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-149) Philipp Kurashev 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-133) Nick Foligno 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-133)

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 7-1-2 6.1 3.6 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.6 2.9 10 30.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 4-4 6-4-0 6.2 2.2 4.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 2.2 4.3 6 22.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

