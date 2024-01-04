Mika Zibanejad and Philipp Kurashev are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the New York Rangers meet the Chicago Blackhawks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard is a leading scorer for Chicago, with 33 points this season, as he has recorded 15 goals and 18 assists in 37 games.

Kurashev is a top contributor for Chicago, with 23 total points this season. In 30 contests, he has scored seven goals and provided 16 assists.

This season, Chicago's Jason Dickinson has 18 points (12 goals, six assists) this season.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has an .874 save percentage (66th in the league), with 422 total saves, while allowing 61 goals (4.1 goals against average). He has compiled a 2-12-1 record between the posts for Chicago this season.

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors (50 points), via registered 23 goals and 27 assists.

Zibanejad is another important player for New York, with 37 points (one per game) -- scoring 14 goals and adding 23 assists.

Vincent Trocheck's total of 34 points is via nine goals and 25 assists.

Jonathan Quick (9-2-1) has a 2.4 goals against average and a .917% save percentage (12th in league).

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 11th 3.36 Goals Scored 2.35 31st 8th 2.78 Goals Allowed 3.76 31st 15th 30.7 Shots 26.5 31st 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.1 29th 2nd 30.09% Power Play % 13.04% 28th 6th 83.64% Penalty Kill % 73.95% 26th

