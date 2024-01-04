The New York Rangers host the Chicago Blackhawks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Artemi Panarin, Connor Bedard and others in this matchup.

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Bedard's 33 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has put up 15 goals and 18 assists in 37 games.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Jan. 2 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 31 0 1 1 2 at Stars Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 27 2 0 2 5 at Blues Dec. 23 1 0 1 2

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Philipp Kurashev has racked up 23 points this season, with seven goals and 16 assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Stars Dec. 31 1 0 1 2 at Stars Dec. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Jets Dec. 27 0 1 1 2 at Blues Dec. 23 0 2 2 2

Jason Dickinson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Jason Dickinson is a key contributor on offense for Chicago with 12 goals and six assists.

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Stars Dec. 31 0 0 0 1 at Stars Dec. 29 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Blues Dec. 23 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors (50 total points), having amassed 23 goals and 27 assists.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Jan. 2 0 1 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 30 3 0 3 4 at Panthers Dec. 29 1 0 1 6 vs. Capitals Dec. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 0 1 5

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Mika Zibanejad has 37 points (one per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 23 assists.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Dec. 30 0 1 1 2 at Panthers Dec. 29 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 27 0 2 2 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 2 3 4

