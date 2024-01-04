When the New York Islanders play the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Bo Horvat light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Horvat stats and insights

Horvat has scored in 12 of 36 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

On the power play, Horvat has accumulated five goals and five assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 103 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 19:19 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:28 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:31 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 20:03 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 3 1 2 20:26 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:33 Home W 4-3

Islanders vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

