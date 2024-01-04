The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) are underdogs (+9.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs on TNT.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 125 - Spurs 114

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 9.5)

Bucks (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-10.3)

Bucks (-10.3) Pick OU: Under (249.5)



Under (249.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.1

The Bucks' .441 ATS win percentage (15-19-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .394 mark (13-20-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, San Antonio is 5-7 against the spread compared to the 3-7 ATS record Milwaukee puts up as a 9.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, San Antonio and its opponents aren't as successful (63.6% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (64.7%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Spurs are 4-28, while the Bucks are 24-9 as moneyline favorites.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks have been lifted by their offense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by scoring 124.8 points per game. They rank 24th in the league in points allowed (119.7 per contest).

With 44.5 boards per game, Milwaukee is 11th in the NBA. It allows 44 rebounds per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this year, the Bucks rank 12th in the league in assists, averaging 26.4 per game.

Milwaukee, who is 15th in the league with 13 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.5 turnovers per contest, which is third-worst in the NBA.

With 14.3 treys per game, the Bucks rank seventh in the NBA. They sport a 38% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks sixth in the league.

