The Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) will be monitoring two players on the injury report as they ready for a Thursday, January 4 game against the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) at Frost Bank Center, which starts at 7:30 PM ET.

The Bucks fell in their most recent game 142-130 against the Pacers on Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo's team-high 26 points paced the Bucks in the losing effort.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7 AJ Green SG Out Nose 3.2 0.8 0.7

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey: Out For Season (Knee), Zach Collins: Out (Ankle), Malaki Branham: Questionable (Ankle)

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT

Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -9.5 249.5

