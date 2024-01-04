How to Watch the Bucks vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) after losing three home games in a row.
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49%).
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 49% from the field, it is 17-3 overall.
- The Bucks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 22nd.
- The Bucks record just two more points per game (124.8) than the Spurs give up (122.8).
- Milwaukee is 16-2 when scoring more than 122.8 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are putting up 125.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 124.4 points per contest.
- Milwaukee surrenders 118.9 points per game in home games this season, compared to 120.7 in road games.
- In home games, the Bucks are making 0.6 fewer threes per game (14.1) than away from home (14.7). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (39.4%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
