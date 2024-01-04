The Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) and the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) are slated to match up on Thursday at Frost Bank Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Spurs

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: TNT

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks lost their previous game to the Pacers, 142-130, on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo led the way with 26 points, and also had 11 boards and eight assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 26 11 8 2 1 1 Damian Lillard 23 2 5 3 0 2 Khris Middleton 19 6 7 0 2 4

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo puts up 30.6 points, 11.3 boards and 5.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Damian Lillard averages 25.4 points, 4.3 boards and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.9% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 1.3 assists and 5 boards per game.

Bobby Portis' numbers for the season are 12.8 points, 6.8 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Khris Middleton averages 14.5 points, 4.5 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 27.8 12.4 7.6 0.9 1.1 0.3 Damian Lillard 26.6 4.1 6.1 1.1 0.1 3.7 Khris Middleton 17.5 3.2 5.4 0.6 0.5 2.2 Bobby Portis 14.6 7.8 1.1 0.9 0.4 1.4 Brook Lopez 11.8 5.4 1 0.3 3 1.3

