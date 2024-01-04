Giannis Antetokounmpo, Top Bucks Players to Watch vs. the Spurs - January 4
The Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) and the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) are slated to match up on Thursday at Frost Bank Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the players to watch.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Bucks' Last Game
The Bucks lost their previous game to the Pacers, 142-130, on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo led the way with 26 points, and also had 11 boards and eight assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|26
|11
|8
|2
|1
|1
|Damian Lillard
|23
|2
|5
|3
|0
|2
|Khris Middleton
|19
|6
|7
|0
|2
|4
Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info
|Bucks vs Spurs Injury Report
|Bucks vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Spurs Prediction
|Bucks vs Spurs Player Props
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo puts up 30.6 points, 11.3 boards and 5.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Damian Lillard averages 25.4 points, 4.3 boards and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.9% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 1.3 assists and 5 boards per game.
- Bobby Portis' numbers for the season are 12.8 points, 6.8 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Khris Middleton averages 14.5 points, 4.5 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|27.8
|12.4
|7.6
|0.9
|1.1
|0.3
|Damian Lillard
|26.6
|4.1
|6.1
|1.1
|0.1
|3.7
|Khris Middleton
|17.5
|3.2
|5.4
|0.6
|0.5
|2.2
|Bobby Portis
|14.6
|7.8
|1.1
|0.9
|0.4
|1.4
|Brook Lopez
|11.8
|5.4
|1
|0.3
|3
|1.3
