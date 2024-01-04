For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Cal Clutterbuck a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Clutterbuck stats and insights

In four of 37 games this season, Clutterbuck has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

Clutterbuck has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 103 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Clutterbuck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:16 Away L 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:52 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:42 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 9:35 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:23 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:39 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.