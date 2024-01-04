Thursday's game between the Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 1-1 Big West) and the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-10, 0-2 Big West) at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium has a projected final score of 75-71 based on our computer prediction, with Long Beach State securing the victory. Game time is at 10:00 PM on January 4.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Cal Poly vs. Long Beach State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: San Luis Obispo, California

Venue: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

Cal Poly vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 75, Cal Poly 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Cal Poly vs. Long Beach State

Computer Predicted Spread: Long Beach State (-4.1)

Long Beach State (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Cal Poly's record against the spread this season is 6-6-0, and Long Beach State's is 6-5-0. The Mustangs have a 6-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Beach have a record of 7-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Cal Poly has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in the past 10 games. Long Beach State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs average 64.3 points per game (346th in college basketball) while allowing 72.7 per outing (223rd in college basketball). They have a -118 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

Cal Poly ranks 334th in the country at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.7 fewer than the 38.2 its opponents average.

Cal Poly knocks down 4.8 three-pointers per game (349th in college basketball) while shooting 28.9% from deep (330th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.6 per game while shooting 35.2%.

The Mustangs rank 344th in college basketball with 84.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 301st in college basketball defensively with 95.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cal Poly and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Mustangs commit 12.5 per game (250th in college basketball) and force 12.1 (178th in college basketball action).

Long Beach State Performance Insights

The Beach have a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 80.0 points per game, 67th in college basketball, and are allowing 76.7 per contest to rank 303rd in college basketball.

Long Beach State averages 38.9 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball) while allowing 36.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.0 boards per game.

Long Beach State connects on 3.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.4 (331st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.1.

Long Beach State wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 13.9 (325th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.3.

