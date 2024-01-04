The Cal Poly Mustangs (4-8, 0-0 Big West) meet the Long Beach State Beach (8-4, 0-0 Big West) in a clash of Big West teams at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Cal Poly vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Cal Poly Players to Watch

  • Kobe Sanders: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Quentin Jones: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jarred Hyder: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joel Armotrading: 4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Aaron Price Jr.: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Long Beach State Players to Watch

  • Aboubacar Traore: 10.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Jadon Jones: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Marcus Tsohonis: 17.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Lassina Traore: 11.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Cal Poly vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison

Cal Poly Rank Cal Poly AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank
341st 65.1 Points Scored 80.9 59th
214th 72.0 Points Allowed 76.6 305th
311th 33.3 Rebounds 38.1 117th
281st 7.8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 100th
336th 5.3 3pt Made 5.8 314th
360th 8.9 Assists 15.1 94th
221st 12.3 Turnovers 13.6 309th

