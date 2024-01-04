Cal Poly vs. Long Beach State January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Cal Poly Mustangs (4-8, 0-0 Big West) meet the Long Beach State Beach (8-4, 0-0 Big West) in a clash of Big West teams at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Cal Poly vs. Long Beach State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Cal Poly Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Kobe Sanders: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quentin Jones: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jarred Hyder: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joel Armotrading: 4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Aaron Price Jr.: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Aboubacar Traore: 10.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jadon Jones: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marcus Tsohonis: 17.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lassina Traore: 11.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cal Poly vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison
|Cal Poly Rank
|Cal Poly AVG
|Long Beach State AVG
|Long Beach State Rank
|341st
|65.1
|Points Scored
|80.9
|59th
|214th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|76.6
|305th
|311th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|38.1
|117th
|281st
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|100th
|336th
|5.3
|3pt Made
|5.8
|314th
|360th
|8.9
|Assists
|15.1
|94th
|221st
|12.3
|Turnovers
|13.6
|309th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.