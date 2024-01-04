The Cal Poly Mustangs (4-8, 0-0 Big West) meet the Long Beach State Beach (8-4, 0-0 Big West) in a clash of Big West teams at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Cal Poly vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Kobe Sanders: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Quentin Jones: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jarred Hyder: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Joel Armotrading: 4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Aaron Price Jr.: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Aboubacar Traore: 10.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.9 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.9 BLK Jadon Jones: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Marcus Tsohonis: 17.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Lassina Traore: 11.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Cal Poly vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison

Cal Poly Rank Cal Poly AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank 341st 65.1 Points Scored 80.9 59th 214th 72.0 Points Allowed 76.6 305th 311th 33.3 Rebounds 38.1 117th 281st 7.8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 100th 336th 5.3 3pt Made 5.8 314th 360th 8.9 Assists 15.1 94th 221st 12.3 Turnovers 13.6 309th

