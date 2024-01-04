Will Calen Addison Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 4?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Calen Addison score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Addison stats and insights
- In one of 35 games this season, Addison scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 89 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Addison recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/31/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:46
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|17:01
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Sharks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
