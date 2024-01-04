The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Calen Addison score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

  • In one of 35 games this season, Addison scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Jets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 89 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Addison recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:12 Home L 5-3
12/31/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:11 Away L 3-1
12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 5-0
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 5-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:46 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:22 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:01 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:39 Away W 5-4 OT

Sharks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

