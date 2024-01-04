On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Cameron York going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

York stats and insights

In five of 37 games this season, York has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in two games against the Blue Jackets this season, and has scored one goal.

York has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 143 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

York recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 5-2 12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:41 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:10 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:33 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:57 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:21 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:16 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 23:13 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:26 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:24 Away L 3-2 OT

Flyers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.